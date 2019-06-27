Kiwis remain buoyant despite loss

BIRMINGHAM: Table-toppers New Zealand were having a ball at the World Cup. But that was before they encountered the Pakistani juggernaut.

On a tricky Edgbaston wicket, Pakistan ended New Zealand’s unbeaten run in the World Cup with an impressive six-wicket win on Wednesday.

A win against Pakistan would have secured a semi-final place for the Black Caps. They must be feeling some pressure after failing in what was seen as their first real test in the tournament. Jimmy Neesham, who hit an unbeaten 97 in the low-scoring match, doesn’t think so.

The New Zealand all-roun-der stressed that his team wasn’t affected by the loss that came just days before tough games against defending champions Australia and hosts England.