500 Indian Sikh yatrees arrive

LAHORE: Around 500 Indian Sikh yatrees arrived at Wagah railway station here on Thursday by a special train to observe the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other board officials received them warmly at the railway station.

Talking to the media after reaching Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, group leader Sardar Rindheer Singh said that they were thankful to the government of Pakistan for providing them maximum number of visas.

Other Sikh leaders said that both countries Pakistan and India should make policies which would help establish peace and bring prosperity in the region. "Pakistan is sacred for us and we love it and we come here with a message of peace and brotherhood," the Sikh leaders said.

Sardar Tara Singh welcomed the yatrees and said that the ETPB made the best arrangements for the visitors. The central ceremony of anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 29 in which hundreds of Sikh Yatrees from all over the world including India and local Sikhs will participate.

Lahore Transport Company in collaboration with its private transport operator has arranged bus service comprising 12 air-conditioned CNG buses for Sikh pilgrims. The main objective of this transport service is to provide safe and affordable commuting service to the Sikh pilgrims.