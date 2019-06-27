CITY PULSE: Face to Face

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Hoor Imad Sherpao’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Face to Face’ until July 8. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Sannan Mahboob
As part of their Sur Ka Safar Series, T2F is hosting an evening with Sannan Mahboob on the Rubab from 7:30pm on June 29 at the Faraar Gallery. Mahboob, an aerospace engineering student hailing from Swat, will be accompanied by Yousuf Kerai on the tabla. Kerai holds a BA in mathematics and an MAT in teaching mathematics. Call 021-35389043 for more information.
Parde Mein Rehne Do
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ghulam Hussain’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ from July 2 to July 10. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Cyra Ali, Samya Arif, Sara Khan and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II’ from July 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
NauTarang
The All Pakistan Music Conference and the Alliance Française are hosting ‘NauTarang’ at 8:30pm on July 5 at the Alliance Française. The programme features Anina Fida Jatoi and Farzana Rasheed (students of Ustad Shahid Hameed) as well as Imtezaaj. Call 0321-2381236 for more information.
Labyrinth
The Koel Gallery is hosting Shaukat Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Labyrinth’ until July 5. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Jashn-e-Sawan
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Jashn-e-Sawan: A Festival of Contemporary Theatre from July 11 to August 4, featuring the following plays: Lights Out (July 11 to July 14), Heer (July 18 to July 21), Bahriabad (July 25 to July 28) and Pooja (August 1 to August 4). Call 021-35693701 for more information.
