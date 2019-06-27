ClimateLaunchpad training begins

KARACHI: ClimateLaunchpad Pakistan competition enters into its second phase with a two-day training boot camp starting on Thursday to apprise clean-tech innovators with an entrepreneurship curriculum, which will enable them to convert their clean-tech ideas into solid green business plans.

Frans Nauta, founder of ClimateLaunchpad, would be leading the training with 25 teams participating from across Pakistan, a statement said. Participants at the boot camp include teams from Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Sahiwal, Mardan, Swabi and Gilgit.

ClimateLaunchpad is a global competition green business ideas competition initiated in 2014 and is taking place for the first time in Pakistan through strategic partner Stimulus. Stimulus has signed an understanding with the Ministry of Climate Change Pakistan to engage students of different varsities across the country to partake in ClimateLaunchpad Pakistan 2019 under the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan initiative.

The competition received 100 applications for from across Pakistan addressing solutions to challenges in agriculture, healthcare, energy efficiency, water and waste management. The top 25 applications from 100 would be going through two-day training, followed by six coaching sessions and then compete locally. The top two teams would represent Pakistan internationally at the Global Competition in November and compete against 49 other countries.