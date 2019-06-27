Not letting doctor meet Nawaz violation of rights: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz visited Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday to meet the party supremo and her father Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in jail after being convicted of corruption by a court of law.

She was accompanied by only four family members, as the government had banned party leaders and workers from meeting him last week. Maryam said Nawaz Shari’s personal physician, Dr Adnan, was also not allowed to see his patient.

During the one-hour stay with Nawaz Sharif, Maryam inquired about his health and conveyed him wishes and prayers of other family members. She also discussed the possibilitiesof providing him necessary medical care in jail. Maryam also exchanged views of prevailing political situation in the country and discussed the party policies and the decisions taken by the opposition parties at the all parties conference (APC) in Islamabad recently.

Meanwhile, the PML-N workers gathered outside the jail and welcomed Maryam Nawaz by showering rose petals on her vehicle and chanting slogans in favour of the party leadership. Expressing annoyance at not allowing Dr Adnan to meet his patient, Maryam termed it a violation of human rights.

In her tweet, she said, “Today too only five members (close blood relations) were allowed to meet MNS (Muhammad Nawaz Sharif), that too under strict surveillance. This is (a) violation of basic human rights.

“If this is Jaali Hakoomat’s (fake government’s) response to the conviction and principled stance, I am not going to be a ‘passive’ (silent) spectator. Beware”. In another tweet, she said, “Despite recurring angina, MNS’s cardiologist is not being given access to him. Even today, he was made to wait outside jail for two hours and sent back without a meeting. Shame on ‘Jaali-e-Azam’ (PM Imran Khan)”.

Another tweet said, “The victimisation increases as I become more vocal. ‘Jaali-e-Azam’ is directly monitoring this. Would have been better if he had focused his energies on the sinking economy, instead of (the) Sharif family. What a pity, spiteful man”.

Agencies add: Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday continued to criticise the PTI government, reiterating her claim that the centre’s incompetence was resulting in damages to the country.

She shared snapshots of a few English-language newspapers, which highlighted the current economic conditions in Pakistan.

Maryam termed the current times under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime dark days. She tweeted: “Dark days. Incompetence has taken a toll on Pakistan”. Maryam carried meal for her jailed father, and they had the lunch together. The PML-N supremo issued instructions to his daughter.