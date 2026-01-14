BAFTA nominees for 2026 Rising Star Award revealed: See full list

Full list of BAFTA nominees for 2026 Rising Star Award revealed

The nominees for the 2026 BAFTAs Rising Star Award have been revealed, and the list includes talented youngsters Chase Infiniti, Miles Caton, and Archie Madekwe.

The full list is as follows: Miles Caton (Sinners), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Posy Sterling (Lollipop), Archie Madekwe (Lurker), and Robert Aramayo (I Swear).

The Rising Star Award winner will be determined via public vote. Voting is open now and will close on January 20.

The final nominees will be announced on January 27, and the winner will be revealed during the BAFTA Film Awards on February 22.

The award has previously gone to the likes of David Jonsson, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lashana Lynch, Kristen Stewart, and Letitia Wright.

Other nominations were revealed last week. Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another is ahead of all others with 16 nominations, making a new record. The record for most noms was 15 and met by critically acclaimed films like Emilia Perez, All Quiet on the Western Front, Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers Of The Flower Moon.

It has been nominated in all major BAFTA categories, including Best Film, Best Director, and Adapted Screenplay, as well as Best Actor (DiCaprio), Supporting Actor (Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro), and Actress (Teyana Taylor).