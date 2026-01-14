Injured by bullets, New York father-son duo beat alleged gunman with a bat

A Brooklyn morning dispute took an unexpected turn when a father and son allegedly fought back against a gunman after he shot them – with a baseball bat.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident unfolded around 7:52 am Monday at the NYCHA Bushwick Houses right after a heated argument went out of control.

Police say Damon Lawrence opened fire and shot a 65-year-old man in the right leg and his 35-year-old son, Quanell Ricks, in the torso, reports PIX11 News.

What happened next surprised even experienced officers.

Despite their injuries, the father and son reportedly managed to disarm Lawrence. The duo then beat him with a baseball bat, turning the alleged shooter into the third patient headed to the hospital, according to the outlet citing sources.

All three men were taken to hospital and listed in stable condition. Police said Lawrence and Ricks know each other and live in the same building, though investigators have not released details around what triggered the fight.

Lawrence was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, though police have not yet explained the hate crime allegation.

Ricks also faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. There are no charges on the father as yet.