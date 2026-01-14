Princess Eugenie, Beatrice warned about royal titles after they turn down Prince William's request

King Charles and Prince William clearly have different views about how to treat the York family

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have reportedly turned down their cousin Prince William’s request regarding royal audit into their finances.

This has been claimed by royal expert Andrew Lownie in the latest episode of his podcast amid ongoing crisis by Eugenie and Beatrice parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The expert has also warned the royal sisters about their titles when Prince William becomes King.

Andrew Lownie sparked speculation that Beatrice and Eugenie could be hiding their involvement in their parents’ business dealings as he revealed that he believes the sisters turned down a recent request for an audit by William.

The expert said, “[Beatrice and Eugenie] were taken on all the trade trips at extra cost to the public purse. They’ve built up a very useful contacts book.”

He further said, “We’ve got plenty of occasions where they’ve been out promoting their father’s businesses abroad, particularly in the Middle East, in the Far East.

“Even recently, Beatrice has been out promoting a bank.”

Lownie added that such dealings [Andrew and Sarah's] make one wonder if, or indeed how many, funds could have been “channelled through their bank accounts”.

The expert shares Eugenie and Beatrice were asked “if they would have their material audited by William.

“And they refused to do so, which doesn’t send out, after all, very encouraging signs.”

Eugenie and Beatrice also received warning from the royal expert regarding their titles.

He said, “[William and Charles] clearly have different views about how to treat the York family.

“When William comes to the throne, I think there’s a very strong chance that all these titles, apart from his own children, will be got rid of.”