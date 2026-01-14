Justin Baldoni objects to removing Taylor Swift's name from case

Justin Baldoni against redacting Taylor Swift's name from Blake Lively case

In Blake Lively's case of It Ends With Us, it mentions Taylor Swift, a close friend. The actress worked to redact her pal's name, but it was met with objection.



Justin Baldoni's lawyers argued against the motion, stating, "Not one of [Lively's] requests meets the [court's] high standard for sealing at this stage."

His legal team also claimed that Blake's effort is to protect the public image of her peers, named in the case, according to the Daily Mail.

Particularly, they pointed to Ryan Reynolds, whom the actress also previously called "an innocent third party" in the It Ends With Us controversy.

But Justin — the actor and director of the film — and lawyers disputed this, alleging her husband is fully involved in the case in their view.

"The claim that Reynolds is a non-party whose communications should be sealed is overly-restrictive and absurd."

Baldoni's legal team pointed to numerous instances in which they said Reynolds lent his cinematic expertise to the production of It Ends with Us.

Attorneys also claim Ryan is involved in rewriting a scene in the film and that he had a clash with Justin over Justin's remarks about Blake's weight.

Meanwhile, Taylor is not the only celebrity named in the It Ends With Us case. It also mentions Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt, and America Ferrera.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan 22, with a trial date set for May 18.