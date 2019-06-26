Aleem resigns from standing committees

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan on Wednesday resigned from the membership of the standing committees of Punjab Assembly.

Aleem Khan was part of the privilege, human rights and minority affairs committees while he has also quit the membership of Public Accounts Committee II (PAC) and Special Committee VI.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) approved the bail of PTI leader Aleem Khan in assets beyond income and offshore company cases over two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.