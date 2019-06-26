close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
June 27, 2019

Hamza’s physical remand extended

June 27, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.

The NAB authorities produced Hamza before Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad on the expiry of the remand term. The investigation officer submitted a report, saying Hamza acquired assets beyond his known sources of income and suspicious transactions were also detected in his accounts.

He said investigations were in progress in connection with the case, besides Ramzan Sugar Mills case. He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand for completing the investigations. However, Hamza’s counsel opposing the plea submitted that his client had declared all assets. He submitted that all record had been provided to the bureau, therefore, physical remand was not required. He pleaded with the court to send his client to jail on judicial remand.

Subsequently, the court extended physical remand of Hamza Shahbaz for 14 days in assets beyond means case and nine days in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.During the proceedings, an application was also submitted on behalf of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. The court was requested to exempt Shahbaz from that day’s proceedings.

The NAB had arrested Hamza after a Lahore High Court division bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, rejected his pre-arrest bail petitions on account of being withdrawn.

