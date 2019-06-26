CCTV cameras in police stations to be monitored: IG

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has said monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in SHOs’ rooms and lock-ups should be ensured consistently and continuously to ensure redressal of public complaints on priority and protection of the rights of the arrested culprits.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Central Police Office. He said that to improve the performance of Dolphin force and make it more effective CCPO Lahore and other field officers should review the performance of Dolphin monitoring teams on daily basis and there should be no delay in action against the officials misbehaving with citizens or misuse of power. He said to increase the capacity of police force all projects, including infrastructure, should be completed within timeframe, ensuring complete transparency and special heed should be paid to the capacity building and refresher courses for police to meet modern policing challenges. During the meeting law and order situation in Lahore and matters related to the development plan were discussed.

During the meeting, CCPO Lahore briefed the IG about the Strategic Development Plan and other projects for capacity building of police force and told the IGP that to ensure safety and security of lives and wealth of public Lahore police was taking steps under a comprehensive policy. During the meeting, the IGP directed officers to speed up the ongoing action across all districts to arrest proclaimed offenders, A Category criminals and anti-social elements. He directed CCPO and all RPOs and DPOs to supervise the operation in their respective districts and field officers should check the police station record during surprise visits, ensuring an effective briefing to all officials so that they can perform their duties with hard work and commitment. He said that officers should address the matters regarding the welfare of officials according to annual development plan on priority and should also ensure timely completion of ACRs of their junior officers so that force can work with commitment and hard work.

arrested: Lahore Police (Civil Lines division) have arrested as many as 80 criminals and recovered five pistols, one rifle, bullets, more than one kilogram of Charas and 80 litre of liquor. Police have arrested three gangsters along with recovering three lakh rupees from them. Moreover, 11 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 12 court offenders.