Maharaja Ranjeet’s statue unveiling at Lahore Fort

LAHORE: To commemorate the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Sikh ruler of Punjab, a life size statue of Maharaja on horseback will be unveiled at Lahore Fort on Thursday (today).

The statue has been sponsored to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) by Bobby Singh, president of SK Foundation based in the United Kingdom. The weight of the statue is 250-330 kilogram. Eighty-five per bronze, 5 pc tin, 5 pc lead and 5 pc zinc have been used in its making. It took eight months to complete the statue and bring it to Pakistan by the SK Foundation.

WCLA Conservation and Planning Director Najam Saquib said that the Sikh community from the United Kingdom had contacted WCLA for the statue and the case was presented before the Heritage Conservation Board whic approved it.

“The concept of a statue of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh on horseback was conceived by historian Bobby Singh Bansal, President of SK Foundation, UK and Raj Kapany of Sikh Foundation, US, to promote the history of Punjab, especially the Sikh culture, heritage and tourism in Pakistan.

The statue made by artists in cold bronze will stand 7 feet high. It is a gift to the people of Pakistan by Bobby Singh Bansal to forge a unity of lasting friendship between the rich history of Punjab and to commemorate the Maharaja's 180th death anniversary by its people - Punjabis and Sikhs of Punjab, Najam said.

WCLA Marketing Director Asif Zaheer said, “The unveiling ceremony will leave a lasting impression on the local people unaware of the rich heritage that exists in Punjab. We expect numerous officials and dignitaries to attend this ceremony at Lahore.” The statue is being placed near the Haveli of Maharani Jindan.