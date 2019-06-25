close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
June 26, 2019

Couple tortures maid for demanding food

National

 
June 26, 2019

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A couple beat and tortured a seven-year-old maid asking for food; police were told Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The minor girl, fearing further abuse and torture, fled the house and went to a police station, where she explained that she could not live without her parents. She said she wished to return home and had therefore asked a rickshaw driver to drop her at a bus stand. However, the rickshaw driver took her to the police station. Police said they have registered an FIR in this connection. The girl’s parents, residents of Alipur, had left her far from home, in the city, for work, they added. Police further said there were visible marks of torture on the girl’s body. On the other hand, the couple who tortured the girl has fled.

