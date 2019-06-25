close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Man gets 32-year jail for murder

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The court of additional district and sessions judge on Tuesday awarded 32 years rigorous imprisonment to a man in a murder case.

According to the court papers, Juma Khan had killed Said Muhammad in 2016 at Kulachi tehsil over a trivial issue but later the police arrested the accused and recovered the gun from his possession. Hearing the arguments of the lawyers from both the parties, the ADS Judge Usman Wali Khan awarded the murderer 32 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs10,00,000 fine.

