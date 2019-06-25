Palestinians protest over Trump’s ME peace moot

BETHLEHEM, West Bank: Palestinians have burned effigies of Donald Trump and marched a donkey pasted over with images of Gulf royals in the West Bank, as the US prepares to open a conference in Bahrain focusing on the economic portion of the White House’s long-awaited plan for Middle East peace.

At this week’s conference, the Trump administration hopes to draw pledges from business leaders and wealthy Gulf states to fund its economic plan, which calls for 50 million dollars (£40 million) of investment and infrastructure projects in the West Bank, Gaza and neighbouring Arab countries with large populations of Palestinian refugees. “Palestine is not for sale!” protesters chanted as they filled the streets of major West Bank cities. “From Bahrain to Saudi Arabia we are not tempted by your millions!”

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Jordan and various Gulf states have sent finance officials to the workshop. The White House says it did not invite Israeli representatives, to keep the event “apolitical”.

The Palestinian Authority has rejected the plan and wants nothing to do with the conference, arguing that an economic proposal cannot pre-empt a political resolution that addresses its long-standing demand for statehood.

Thousands across the West Bank held up signs saying “Down with the Bahrain conference!” and “Do not sell the Palestinian cause and erase our identity”. Scattered clashes erupted as demonstrators hurled stones at Israeli soldiers, who fired back tear gas and rubber-tipped bullets to disperse the crowds.

In the northern city of Nablus, protesters hanged an effigy of President Trump from a column. In Bethlehem, the protesters’ donkey took centre stage, its backside covered with the crossed-out faces of Arab royals, who are viewed as supporting the White House’s efforts.

Multiple Palestinian factions have called for continued mass rallies across the West Bank and Gaza Strip to coincide with the conference, set to begin on Tuesday night. In Gaza, stores and public institutions closed on Tuesday in observance of a general strike. A black and white banner calling for a strike replaced the usually illuminated billboard over the central Omar al-Mukhtar street in Gaza City.

Residents of the impoverished territory, where unemployment exceeds 50 per cent, voiced opposition to the Trump team’s ambitious proposal, which envisions health, education and public works projects but does not deal with the Israeli military occupation of the West Bank or blockade of Gaza.