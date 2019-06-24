Shadab hopes to play bigger role

LONDON: Shadab Khan finally made his presence felt at the World Cup on Sunday when he played a key role in Pakistan’s vital 49-run win against South Africa at Lord’s. The leggie has been touted as a match-winner since his emergence on the international stage back in 2017. But after grappling with illness in the lead up to the World Cup, the youngster made a relatively slow start to the tournament. He was dropped for the key game against Australia in Taunton despite taking 2-63 in an emphatic victory against England. Shadab returned for the high stakes match against India at Old Trafford but was unable to really impress much (0-61) as Pakistan crashed to a 89-run defeat. But on a Lord’s wicket, which he later acknowledged was assisting spinners, Shadab bowled an effective spell taking 3-50 and together with pacers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz kept South Africa at bay. Shadab’s change is fortunes had much to do with changing weather conditions in England. The first of the World Cup was drenched in cold and wet weather but things are getting a lot drier here as summer has finally arrived. That’s good news for World Cup’s spinners. Shadab is hopeful of playing a key role in Pakistan’s World Cup campaign that has received a boost with Sunday’s win. “Today’s pitch did offer some assistance to the spinners. I expect with changing weather thing will get better in the coming days. I will try to give my best for the team,” said Shadab after Sunday’s match.