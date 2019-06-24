Traders protest against RCB taxes

Rawalpindi: The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiraan Rawalpindi Cantt (MATRC) on Monday protested against the high percentage of taxes imposed on them. They have raised anti-government slogans and appealed to cut down different kinds of taxes like property tax, shop board tax, parking fee tax etc imposed by Cantt Board Management (CBM) in this regard.

The protesters under the leadership of Saddar Traders Association President Shaikh Hafeez, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran General Secretary Zafar Qadri, All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association General Secretary Munir Beg Mirza, All Pakistan Tyre Traders Association President Sheraz Ahmed Shaikh and Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Cantt President Zahid Bakhtawri carried banners and placards in their hands and demanded government to immediately withdraw taxes otherwise they will block all roads of city and cantt.

Saddar Traders Association President Shaikh Hafeez during his address said that Cantt Board Management has imposed unnecessary taxes on them. Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Cantt President Zahid Bakhtawari said that the government has taken all tax related measures without taking stakeholders into confidence. The Cant Board Management is continuously harassing business community for taking illegal taxes, he denounced. He urged Army Chief and Corps Commander to take notice of the situation.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt General Secretary Zafar Qadri has strongly protested against ever-increasing taxes on business community.