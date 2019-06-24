Mahrez strikes as Algeria make light work of Kenya

CAIRO: Riyad Mahrez scored as an untroubled Algeria cruised to a 2-0 victory over Africa Cup of Nations underdogs Kenya in their first game of the competition here on Sunday.

Regular underachievers Algeria have lifted the trophy just once, on home soil in 1990, but are among a group of potential contenders in Egypt and will look to former African footballer of the year Mahrez for inspiration.

Prolific striker Baghdad Bounedjah fired Algeria ahead from the penalty spot on 34 minutes and Mahrez turned in a second before half-time in the second match of a Group C doubleheader at the 30 June Stadium. A highly-fancied Senegal beat Tanzania 2-0 in the earlier game.