Political turncoats

The politics of today seems to have no room for anything principled. The recent debate in the National Assembly about political turncoats and the share of power they have been constantly enjoying in the successive dispensations has something ironic to offer considering the fact that the debate was initiated by a member of a political party which has been blamed to be the ‘trendsetter’ in this regard.

In fact, most of our political parties have to bear the onus for promoting the ugly practice of changing parties just to secure some say in the national political arena. It has been observed time and again that these political turncoats have nothing to offer when it comes to delivering on their promises. Regretfully, most of our political parties have their fair share of these visionless and self -serving opportunists. Those who are part of the current treasury benches were once staunch critics of the incumbent prime minister’s vision and politics. Opportunistic shifts in loyalty must be discouraged as it is aligned with self centeredness and mostly has nothing to do with reforms or improvement.

Zaid Luqman

Mandi Bahauddin