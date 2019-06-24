Knee injury rules Windies’ Russell out of World Cup

LONDON: Andre Russell’s World Cup is over after the West Indies all-rounder was ruled out of the tournament with knee problems. Russell has long-standing fitness issues and the rigours of tournament cricket have caught up with him, leaving the Windies to bring in Sunil Ambris in his place.

Russell has played four of his country’s six games, taking five wickets but scoring just 26 in three innings. He has increasingly looked under physical duress when faced with the demands of a 50-over game and, at the age of 31, may find his future predominantly in the Twenty20 format.

“The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the event technical committee has approved Sunil Ambris as a replacement player for Andre Russell in the West Indies squad for the remainder of the tournament,” read a brief statement from the governing body. “All-rounder Russell has been ruled out of further participation in the event due to an injury to his left knee.”