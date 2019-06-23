Credibility of APC questioned

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari on Sunday raised questions over opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC). Opposition’s APC is nothing more than Apne Pyaron Ki Corruption, Bukhari said in his reaction to the call of APC by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman. The minister questioned the credibility of the APC under the chair of an unelected man. Reiterating his government’s resolve to uplift south Punjab, he said the first time in the history of the provincial budget a heavy amount has been reserved for the health sector in the province.