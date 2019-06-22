close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 23, 2019

Kalu ‘stable’ after collapsing in training

Sports

AFP
June 23, 2019

CAIRO: Nigeria forward Samuel Kalu is in a “stable condition” after collapsing during training due to dehydration, the Egyptian Football Association said, amid a sweltering start to the Africa Cup of Nations. “The health situation of Nigeria’s player Samuel Kalu is stable after undergoing the necessary medical tests following his fall during his team’s training due to a heart muscle failure,” the Egyptian FA wrote in a statement

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports