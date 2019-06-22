Kalu ‘stable’ after collapsing in training

CAIRO: Nigeria forward Samuel Kalu is in a “stable condition” after collapsing during training due to dehydration, the Egyptian Football Association said, amid a sweltering start to the Africa Cup of Nations. “The health situation of Nigeria’s player Samuel Kalu is stable after undergoing the necessary medical tests following his fall during his team’s training due to a heart muscle failure,” the Egyptian FA wrote in a statement