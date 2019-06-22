Dolphin Squad official arrested for rape

LAHORE: An official of Dolphin Squad has been handed over to Ferozwala police in connection with an investigation into a rape case.

A victim had accused one Sajid of kidnapping her and raping her along with his three accomplices identified as Yasir, an official of Dolphin Squad, Jamshed and Mobeen. The SP Dolphin said that strict action would be taken against Yasir if he was found involved in the case. Meanwhile, the Capital City Police Chief Lahore has strictly warned all police officers that torture in police stations would not be tolerated. Chairing a meeting of all divisional superintendents of Lahore Police here today, the CCPO said that hot spots of heinous crime should be dealt with greater monitoring. He expressed his satisfaction over installation of CCTV cameras at police stations and directed that citizens must be treated with good attitude at police stations.