Iftikhar Ahmed re-elected PVF president

KARACHI: Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed and Shah Naeem Zafar on Saturday retained their seats as president and secretary respectively of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) in the elections held at the Olympic House in Lahore.

Highly experienced Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob was re-elected as chairman. The new set-up will work for four years.

Office-bearers: Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob (chairman), Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed (president), Muhammad Khalid Mahmood (advisor), Vice-Presidents: Sohail Habib Tajik (Punjab), Ijaz Ahmad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sohail Khawar Mir (Punjab), Sardar Muhammad Durrani (Balochistan), Shamsa Hashmi (Sindh), Lt Col Nabeel Ahmad Rana (Army), Capt Nasir Mahmood (Navy), Group Captain Nousher Khan (PAF), Sanaullah (WAPDA), Sardar Muhammad Nawaz (AJK), Shah Naeem Zafar (Secretary General), Hassan Mazhar Hussain (treasurer), Dr Shahid Masood (joint secretary), Associate Secretaries: Sardar Ahmad Khan (Punjab), Najma Anwar (Islamabad).

ExCo members: Khalid Waqar (KP), Sardar Muhammad Farooq (AJK), M B Javed (Punjab), Chaudhry Muhammad Akram (Islamabad), Tariq Mahmood (Railways), Mumtaz Hussain Shah (Police), Sana Ali (Sindh), Zaib-un-Nisa (Balochistan), Naseer Ahmed, Rabia Malik (both members athlete commission).