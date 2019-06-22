Yemen war

The Middle East has been embroiled in conflict for the past few years. Civil wars have been going on in countries such as Yemen, Syria and Iraq. A large number of lives have been lost in the strife in these countries in the past five years. The civil war in Yemen alone has impacted over 80 percent of Yemenis. According to a recent report by Unicef, approximately 360,000 children under the age of five are suffering from severe malnutrition due to blockades imposed by warring groups that have resulted in food shortages. According to another report, a mother and six new-born babies die every two hours due to a lack of health facilities. If this is not a critical emergency, then what is?

It is time that the UN takes strict action in order to put an end to this civil war and other conflicts. Yemen and its people can no longer afford to fall victim to the bombardment and starvation brought about by the war. Effective measures need to be taken to ensure they are safe in their country.

Kashif Hussain, Karachi