Top performers get awards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top performers in different international sports were awarded cash awards amounting Rs32.6 million at the Rodham Hall on Thursday.

Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC and President Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), was the guest of honour and awarded prizes to the medal winners of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku (Azerbaijan) in May, 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games at Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) in 2017, 18th Asian Games at Jakarta/Palembang (Indonesia) in 2018, 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games at Buenos Aires (Argentina) in 2018, and Asian Para Games at Jakarta (Indonesia) in 2018.

Also present on the stage for the cash awards distribution were Saima Nadeem (Parliamentary Secretary IPC), Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani, DG PSB Arif Ibrahim and National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC member Iqbal Mohammad Ali.

The IPC minister hoped that the performers would work even harder to bring more laurels for the country in future.

“We will continue supporting only those federations which show performance. We have already given grants to these federations and will continue to support them in future. Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan is doing a wonderful job. We want to support such federations,” she said.

She said sports and education go together. “We will involve HEC and all provinces in sports promotion. I have written to provincial governments to activate sports in schools. These are our nurseries and as such need to get involved in sports development.”

On the recommendations of the Task Force of Sports, she said the implementation committee would soon start working on it.

“The implementation committee will soon start working on the Task Force’s recommendations. What we want is to excel at international level. Private sector must come forward to help sportsmen and women as they are ambassadors of our country,” the minister said.