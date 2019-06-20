PTI to provide maximum facilities to people on their doorstep: CM

LAHORE : Members of the Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the committee room of Punjab Assembly on Thursday and apprised him about problems, development schemes and public welfare initiatives of their constituencies.

The chief minister issued on-the-spot instructions to authorities concerned for the solution of problems faced by the people and said that the PTI government had adopted a holistic approach to solving public problems at district level. “We will provide maximum facilities to the people on their doorstep and the standard of healthcare and educational facilities in Rawalpindi division would be further improved,” he added. The chief minister took strict notice of a complaint about extorting money by a government official in Dina tehsil of Jhelum and directed legal action against him. He also directed a crackdown against those engaged in posting fake videos on social media sites. “It is the responsibility of the state to stop the projection of wrong information through fake and concocted videos. The DPO and deputy commissioner concerned should ensure action against those engaged in such activities,” he said. The chief minister also directed indiscriminate action against land grabbers. The assembly members demanded action against SHOs of three police stations of Rawalpindi for failing to redress complainants, showing negligence in the performance of their duties and alleged complaints of receiving bribe. Taking strict notice of the MPAs complaints, the chief minister directed immediate change and suspension of the SHOs of Peer Wadhai, Ratta Amral and City Police Station in Rawalpindi. The meeting decided to change the district officers and deputy district officers of the education department in the whole of the province who have completed their posting tenure. The chief minister accorded approval to recruit daily wage employees in health councils on an emergency basis. He also directed to take necessary steps for the construction of Dadhocha Dam and said that small dams would be constructed in Pothohar range for the provision of clean drinking water. He directed to upgrade health facilities on a priority basis in Talagang and Lawa areas and asked the health secretary to review the ground situation and take necessary steps for improving healthcare facilities by visiting these areas.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a train accident near Hyderabad. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.