Pakistan Navy holds annual safety review

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review 2018 was held at Karachi. The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest.

The safety review is held annually to create safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among the naval personnel which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment.

The CNS while addressing the audience, highlighted that Pakistan Navy has come a long way in adopting a comprehensive safety regime. The change in attitude of the personnel and adaptation of safe workplace practices is evidently visible from the safe conduct of extensively complex operations. This, however, remains a continuous and progressive phenomenon. The CNS urged that each individual of Pakistan Navy bears the responsibility of safeguarding not only his life but also the expensive, state of the art assets with which he has been entrusted with, by the government, through inculcation of robust safety culture. The same can only be ensured through strict adherence to safe practices and Standard Operating Procedures. He advised the audience that our concept of safety muthe draw its impetus from an honest retrospection of previous years. Admiral Abbasi expressed his satisfaction over Pakistan Navy’s adherence to safety culture and said the safety review is actually a process of self-accountability which helps to evaluate and gauge the safety standards in the light of previous occurrences. At the end, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away safety trophies and awards to the winners of Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review-2018, from various field commands.