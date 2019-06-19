Mendy honoured to join Zidane’s Real Madrid

MADRID: Ferland Mendy has said it will be an honour to play for a “legend” like Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid’s new left-back was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Madrid paid 50 million euros to sign the French defender from Lyon as Zidane continues to revamp his squad after the disappointments of last season. Mendy joins Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo in moving to Madrid as part of a 300-million summer spending spree ahead of the new season. “It’s an honour to be around a football legend like Zidane,” Mendy said at a press conference. “I followed him when I was little, I know very well what he did during his career and it is a great pleasure to be able to work with him.”