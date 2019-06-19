close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 20, 2019

Mendy honoured to join Zidane’s Real Madrid

Sports

AFP
June 20, 2019

MADRID: Ferland Mendy has said it will be an honour to play for a “legend” like Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid’s new left-back was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Madrid paid 50 million euros to sign the French defender from Lyon as Zidane continues to revamp his squad after the disappointments of last season. Mendy joins Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo in moving to Madrid as part of a 300-million summer spending spree ahead of the new season. “It’s an honour to be around a football legend like Zidane,” Mendy said at a press conference. “I followed him when I was little, I know very well what he did during his career and it is a great pleasure to be able to work with him.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports