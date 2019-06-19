Quran Khwani

Holy Quran will be recited to observe the death anniversary of Khalil-ur-Rahman at the residence of Mr Azam Khalil at Valencia, at 4.30 pm Thursday (today). Mr Khalil was Founder Member of Sondhi Translation Society Government College Lahore, Secretary Writers Guild, Secretary Majlis-e-Fikr-o-Nazar, Founder Member Halqa Arbab-i-Zouq and Founder RCD. He was a poet and visionary, his book of verses Lamhay has been translated into English. He also wrote Taloo Afkar and Sarmaya Fikr-o-Nazar.