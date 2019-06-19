close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
June 20, 2019

Dolphin Force

National

 
June 20, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab IGP sought report from CCPO Lahore while taking notice of the incident in which a citizen got injured by alleged firing of officials of Dolphin Force and directed him to take immediate action against the responsible. The CCPO has submitted an initial report to the IG.

According to the report, SP Dolphin has suspended all four officials involved in the incident and initiated an inquiry against them.

