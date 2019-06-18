MoU inked for Peshawar Circular Railway feasibility study

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport and Mass Transit Department on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCCL) for preparation of feasibility study of Greater Peshawar Region Mass Transit Project (Peshawar Circular Railway) here.

KP Transport and Mass Transit Secretary Fakhar-e-Alam and CRCCL Executive Managing Director Wang Lei inked the document in a ceremony at the Civil Secretariat, said an official handout.

According to the MoU, CRCCl would conduct a feasibility study, inclusive of concept design, cost estimation and will present a technical and financial proposal to the provincial government within nine months.

The government will facilitate the company to fulfill its obligations and responsibilities by providing available relevant local technical information and other necessary documents available in respect of the project. The Peshawar Circular Railway is an inter-regional commuter rail system for the Peshawar Valley which aims to connect cities of Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, and Nowshera. In the second phase, the project will be extended to Swabi and Dargai.