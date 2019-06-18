Two auto-thieves held, 12 vehicles recovered

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car thieves comprising two persons and recovered 12 vehicles from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-theft activities. Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali including Sub-Inspector Mashooq Ali , ASIs Nadar Ali, Habib-Ullah, Noor Ullah, Malik Saddique and others.

This team succeeded to bust an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and nabbed its two gangsters identified as Khalid Khan alias Dabang s/o Musafir Khan resident of Peshawar and Saeed Khan s/o Mir Alam resident of Bannu. Police team recovered 12 stolen vehicles from their possession while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from areas of Ramana, Sabzi Mnadi , Karachi Company Police stations Islamabad and from Rawalpindi and Lahore too. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed persons to know about theft of other vehicles.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents. He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.