Citizens’ Portal

I sent a request for a meeting with the PM through the Citizens Portal on June 12; its status showed as ‘Initiated’ and ‘Assigned’ to the chief secretary, Punjab (probably for action). I thought the request should have been forwarded to the PM Secretariat Islamabad and, therefore, wrote on the Citizen Portal about it on June 14. However, instead of some other action taken on this ‘complaint’ it was also automatically allotted a code number, with status ‘Initiated’ and again ‘Assigned’ to the same chief secretary.

I don’t know why something concerning the prime minister is being sent to the chief secretary of Punjab. I tried hard to find out any direct contact of the Citizens Portal – phone, email, contact of webmaster, etc – to apprise them of what was happening to my request but nothing is available. It is the fifth day now and no action has been taken. Could someone please advise what to do?

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi