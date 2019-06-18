close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 19, 2019

Citizens’ Portal

Newspost

 
June 19, 2019

I sent a request for a meeting with the PM through the Citizens Portal on June 12; its status showed as ‘Initiated’ and ‘Assigned’ to the chief secretary, Punjab (probably for action). I thought the request should have been forwarded to the PM Secretariat Islamabad and, therefore, wrote on the Citizen Portal about it on June 14. However, instead of some other action taken on this ‘complaint’ it was also automatically allotted a code number, with status ‘Initiated’ and again ‘Assigned’ to the same chief secretary.

I don’t know why something concerning the prime minister is being sent to the chief secretary of Punjab. I tried hard to find out any direct contact of the Citizens Portal – phone, email, contact of webmaster, etc – to apprise them of what was happening to my request but nothing is available. It is the fifth day now and no action has been taken. Could someone please advise what to do?

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost