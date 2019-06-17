Plan to establish urban forests at three sites

FAISALABAD: The district administration in collaboration with different departments is establishing urban forests at three locations in the district. Talking to reporters, Divisional Forest Officer Wajihuddin Ahmed said the forest department would extend all-out cooperation for maximum plantation and converting the city into lush green. He said urban forests would be set up initially at Chak 235/RB Niamoana, Millat Town and Chak Jhumra. Chenab Club will arrange the required funds in this regard, he said. He welcomed the participation of private sector in the urban forest projects and said that environment pollution and heat waves could be controlled only by plantation.