Synthetic gurh making factory sealed in Hazarkhwani

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in a joint action with Excise intelligence sealed a synthetic (jaggery) gurh making factory and arrested two accused at Hazarkhwani locality on Monday. Director Operations Khalid Khan Khattak said provincial Excise intelligence chief Naveed Jamal came up with information about synthetic gurh production factory.

“We deputed a team led by Food Safety Officers Ahmad Ali Shah and Wasif Shah to reach the venue along with technical squad. They found making of gurh with the help of glucose, sugar and non-food graded colours” he said.

Food Safety Officer Ahmad Ali Shah maintained that 6,000 kilogram of synthetically prepared gurh was seized. Two accused were arrested during the operation while the machinery was dismantled before sealing the factory.

KP Food Authority Director General Riaz Khan Mahsud lauded the Excise intelligence and announced Rs10,000 cash prize for the team for being synced with the authority.

Appreciating the intelligence-based action, he said that making synthetic gurh from glucose and sugar was a crime under the KP Food Safety Act. He said those involved in such criminal acts would not be spared.