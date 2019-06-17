Constable abducted, tortured

LAHORE: Some notorious people took a police constable hostage and subjected him to severe torture in Moghalpura police limits.

The victim was trying to remove carts along with traffic police when four persons picked him up and took him to a Dera. They subjected him to torture. The victim managed to call 15 after which police rescued him. Police have been trying to arrest the culprits.

report: Punjab Inspector General of Police Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of murder of four persons in a fight over issue of cutting trees and directed DPO Khushab to submit the report immediately. DPO Khushab has submitted an initial report of the matter to IG Punjab.

According to the report, a fight arose between two parteies namely Sana-ullah and Habib-ullah in the area of Ganjiyal north Dera Theethiya, Qaid Abad over cutting of trees in which batons, sticks, bricks and inflammatory weapons were used. Three persons from plaintiff’s side were dead on the spot whereas one person of another party died at the hospital. The IG has directed DPO Khushab to take strict action at once against the persons who opened fire. The DPO Khushab has constituted a team consisting of SDPO Mitha Tiwana, SHO Mitha Tiwana, SHO Qaid Abad and investigation officer Inspector Ghulam Shabbir to investigate the matter without any delay.

Meanwhile, the IG has issued transfer and posting orders of two police officers. Tauseef Haider, awaiting posting, has been posted as District Police Officer, Gujrat whereas, Syed Ali Mohisn, District Police Officer, Gujrat has been directed to report at Central Police Office, Lahore, with immediate effect.

76 criminals busted: Sadar division police have arrested as many as 76 criminals and recovered 19 pistols, one Kalashnikov, bullets, more than six kilogram Charas and 137 bottles of liquor.

Police have busted gangs and arrested its 15 members along with recovering 05 lakh 80 thousands rupees from them as well as recovering thousands of rupees from gamblers. Police have also arrested eight criminals for violating the kite flying and rental acts.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 805 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 12 people were died and 935 were injured. Out of the injured, 593 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals, whereas 342 with minor injuries were provided with first-aid on the spot by rescue teams.

The rescue data showed 332 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians and 481 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed 178 road accidents were reported in Lahore, 72 in Faisalabad and 62 in Multan.

The details further revealed 611 motorbikes, 118 auto-rickshaws, 90 motorcars, 57 vans, 14 passenger buses, 13 trucks and 119 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the aforesaid accidents.