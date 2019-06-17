No room for the corrupt in new Pakistan: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda and they are trying to hoodwink the people through their criticism for the sake of criticism.

They should realise that the elements rejected by the people have lost their credibility nor have they any political future. The opposition should fully realise that people cannot be befooled through lies.

In a statement issued here Monday, the chief minister said that corruption remained at its peak during the tenure of previous rulers and the national resources were wasted mercilessly on wrong projects. The previous rulers prioritised their personal interests instead of giving preference to the national interest. However, there is no room for any corruption or corrupt elements in the new Pakistan. He said that the foundation of the new Pakistan had been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister and added that people were fully aware of the loot and plunder committed by the previous rulers. The former rulers are reaping today what they had sown earlier, he said. Those who enjoyed at the expense of the public money could not be the leaders and had the foreign loans been used correctly the state of affairs would have been different today. He said the government was working with full commitment and passion to save the country from difficult circumstances.

The PTI government is fully focused on the provision of necessary facilities of life to the people and unprecedented steps have been taken for the public welfare. We are bringing improvements in the lives of the people by working day and night, he added. He said the country was moving forward in the right direction and a new example had been set by introducing holistic reforms in a short span of time.

The chief minister reiterated that the PTI government would materialise the dream of a new Pakistan as it had come into power with the agenda of public service. There is nothing important than the public welfare, he added. He regretted that the past governments ignored the genuine problems of the people and added that they were also responsible for the deteriorating economic conditions. The prime minister and his team have taken solid steps to improve the economy. We are in the right direction and our intention is right, he added. The decisions made for the betterment of the country have started yielding positive results and targets will be achieved through the implementation of public welfare programmes. The journey of public service will not halt and will remain ever continued, the chief minister concluded.

INP Adds: Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government believes in equitable distribution of available resources. In a statement issued here Monday, Usman Buzdar said the rights of people of South Punjab had been abused in past but it is now time for compensation.

He assured that funds allocated for South Punjab would neither be used in any other project nor any other city or province as Punjab Cabinet had accorded approval to this decision.

The chief minister said that the incumbent government had allocated 35 percent in development budget for South Punjab. He said in previous tenure deprivation of South Punjab extolled but it is for sure that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fulfill the promises made with the people and will complete sustainable development in southern Punjab.