No time to retire

The government has initiated steps for the age extension of retirement from 60 years to 63 years. This will affect those struggling unemployed candidates who are near the upper age limit of employment because promotions will be stopped for the next three years which would delay job vacancies for unemployed candidates.

To reduce the effect of the three-year extension in retirement age there should be a three-year extension in the upper age limit for employment.

Muhammad Adil

Peshawar