Two police constables martyred in Orangi Town gun attack

Two policemen were martyred in a pre-dawn attack in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Monday, bringing the total number of law enforcers who have lost their lives in targeted violence in Karachi this year to 10.

The assailants opened fire on the policemen in plain clothes as they were on their way from the Police Training Centre Saeedabad to the Mominabad police station. The Counter Terrorism Department has registered a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The incident took place near Noori Chowk in Orangi Town No. 4, which falls in the limits of the Mominabad police station in District West of the city.

Both the law enforcers were severely injured and taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries before reaching the health facility. They were identified as constables Allah Dino and Ahmed Ali.

District West SSP Shaukat Khatiyan said the two were shot in the head and died shortly after the incident, adding that the attackers on motorcycles targeted them while they were on special duty against street crime incidents in the Mominabad police jurisdiction.

The officer said the incident seems that of a targeted attack, but it would be confirmed after its investigation is completed. Police said they found four empties of 9mm pistols from the crime scene and despatched them for forensic analysis.

The investigators said the forensic report of the empties match with two recent cases of targeted attacks on policemen in Orangi Town, including former law enforcer Shafqat who had recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but was martyred on February 14.

Police suspect that the group behind the recent attacks on law enforcers has been operating and residing in the same neighbourhood. They said their intelligence network has been enhanced to trace and arrest them. The officials said that at least four men on two motorcycles were behind the incident.

Constable Ahmed Ali hailed from Qambar Shahdadkot. He had joined the police force in 2008. He is survived by four children. Constable Allah Dino hailed from Larkana. He had joined the police force in 2009. He is survived by three children.

The two law enforcers belonged to the Sindh Reserve Police and were posted at the Mominabad police station. They lived at the Police Training Centre’s Bachelor Barracks in Saeedabad. The footage of the attackers fleeing the scene shows they were four in number and were riding on two motorcycles. Two of them wore caps while the other two wore helmets.

The Counter Terrorism Department has registered FIR No. 118/19 against unidentified persons on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Hanif under sections of murder and terrorism. The entire police force, particularly in Karachi, has been put on high alert after the incident.

The funeral of the policemen was held at the Police Headquarters, Garden. Besides their family members and other relatives, a large number of senior police and Rangers officials, including the Sindh and Karachi police chiefs, attended the funeral. Chief minister’s adviser Murtaza Wahab and minister Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani were also present on the occasion.

Timeline

With the latest incident, 10 policemen have lost their lives in targeted attacks in the city this year. The victims include an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and nine constables.

Majority of the incidents (six) occurred in the West Zone, while three in the East Zone and one in the South Zone. One law enforcer was martyred in January, two in February, four in March, one in April and two on June 17.

Traffic police warden Ehtisham was martyred in Soldier Bazaar on January 21. Policeman Farooq lost his life in Pak Colony on February 13. Former policeman Shafqat was attacked in Orangi Town on February 14.

Police Constable Jahangir was martyred in Hijrat Colony on March 2. ASI Rizwan lost his life in the Iqbal Market area of Orangi Town on March 4. Also in Orangi Town’s Iqbal Market area, policeman Habibullah was attacked on March 9.

Policeman Farooq was martyred near Nipa Chowrangi on March 22. Police Constable Khalid lost his life in the Defence Housing Authority on April 7.

Ranks of Police Officers

Constable 9

ASI 01

Cops martyred in the city this year 10

JAN 21

Traffic police warden Ehtisham was martyred in Soldier Bazaar

FEB 13

Policeman Farooq lost his life in Pak Colony

FEB 14

Former policeman Shafqat was attacked in Orangi Town

MAR 2

Police Constable Jahangir was martyred in Hijrat Colony

MAR 4

ASI Rizwan lost his life in the Iqbal Market area of Orangi Town

MAR 9

Also in Orangi Town’s Iqbal Market area, policeman Habibullah was attacked

MAR 22

Policeman Farooq was martyred near Nipa Chowrangi

APR 7

Police Constable Khalid lost his life in the Defence Housing Authority

JUN 17

Constables Allah Dino and Ahmed Ali were attacked in the Mominabad area of Orangi Town