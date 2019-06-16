Previous rulers caused great loss to country: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the wrong policies of the previous government caused great loss to the country but the PTI government had taken concrete measures for its economic improvement and progress.

According to a handout issued here, the CM said the current budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be a milestone to fulfil the promises made with the public who was deceived in the name of development projects during the last 10 years. Most of the districts in the province remained backward as they were deprived of development projects, he said and added the former rulers had spent funds allocated for South Punjab on the projects of their personal interest, and in the last seven years, South Punjab was deprived of Rs 265 billion as people of South Punjab got nothing except hollow slogans in the name of development schemes. The CM said the Punjab government believed in equitable distribution of resources and development of the entire province.

He said the PTI government had allocated 35 per cent of development budget in the next financial year for South Punjab.

He assured that funds allocated for South Punjab would neither be used in any other project nor in any other city or province. The Punjab cabinet had accorded approval to this decision. He said the government would fulfil the promises made with people and make sustainable development in south Punjab.

Man tortures wife to death: A newly-married woman expired in a local hospital on Sunday, a few hours after she was severely tortured by her husband in the house of his in-laws in the Kahna area.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia. Her family told police that the accused identified as Ishfaq visited their house and tortured and badly injured his estranged wife. She was rushed to hospital where she expired.

14 persons held under Tenancy Act: Shafiqabad police registered cases against 14 persons under the Tenancy Act. Police checked the area and found 14 persons violating the Tenancy Act. Police arrested the violators and registered cases against them.

Scattered rain

likely: As the maximum temperature came down a little, humidity in the air increased in the provincial capital here Sunday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. A westerly wave is also affecting upper/central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 48 hours.

They said that very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “VAYU” in the East Arabian Sea has moved in northwest direction during last six hours and weakened into a Severe Tropical Storm. VAYU now lies centered around Lat.21.2°N and Long.65.5°E at 0800 PST of 16 June 2019 at 440km South/southwest of Karachi. The maximum sustained surface winds are 100-110km/hour gusting to 125km/hour around the system centre.

Met officials predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mirpurkhas Divisions and Kashmir. On Sunday, dust-thundershower/rain occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan, while light dust-thundershower/rain occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan Divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded in provincial metropolis as well as several other cities, including TT Singh, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Joharabad, Faisalabad and DG Khan. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 40°C and minimum was 26°C.

Oil painting workshop begins: Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) has arranged a five-day oil painting workshop at Alhamra Art Gallery from Monday (today) till June 21.

In the opening ceremony, Dr Rahat Naveed Masood, ex-principal of College of Art & Design, Punjab University will give a lecture to students about oil painting and will give demonstration to the participants. A total of 25 participants have registered themselves for this workshop.

Highly potential teachers will teach participants oil painting and its techniques. Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan said, “Our young generation is eager to learn these mediums and we have arranged this workshop so students can learn oil painting.