Slapped anchor on not getting justice from govt depts: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said he had slapped a journalist because he had knocked the door of all government institutions for justice but no one heard him.

Fawad exposed the performance of institutions of his own government.

In an interview, Fawad said he had approached the Pemra and then FIA but to no avail.

When suggested that he should have registered his complaint with the departments concerned instead of taking law into his own hands, he replied that no institution redressed his complaint, as unfortunately no department was working. The minister said his character-assassination was being carried out daily.