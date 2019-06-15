Deadly disease

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan is facing a health crisis with rising rates of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which disproportionately affect poor families, with possible side effects of disability and premature death, and worsening poverty as people pay for medical treatment out of their own pockets.
Furthermore, dreaded diseases such as dengue and Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fevers have been reported too, along with measles encephalitis and neonatal tetanus.
Rushan Ahmed Khan
Karachi
Rushan Ahmed Khan
Karachi