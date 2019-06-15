Women’s sanctity trampled by Zardaris, Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Saturday alleged the two families (Zardaris and Sharifs) trampled the sanctity of their women by using them as shields to cover up their own fake accounts and money laundering.

Commenting on the alleged corruption of PPP and PML-N leaders, she tweeted that they should do retrospection instead of questioning the on-going process of accountability. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is moving in the direction of establishing Pakistan on the principles of State of Madina, where equal application of the law for both men and women was the fundamental principle,” she emphasised in another tweet. Reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, the special assistant asserted that his resorting to personal attacks is a proof of the fact that they have nothing to say in defence of their corruption. She alleged the followers of Sharifs were certified liars and unleashing baseless allegations and insinuations were their old tricks. “Serving of one notice has not given relief to Rana Sahab; maybe he is in need of more medicine,” she remarked while referring to the recent serving of legal notice on him for accusing her of wrongdoings.

The special assistant said the opposition is going to jail because of its ‘corruption’ and added, “their leadership falls ill on going to jail and when comes out, one finds them in excellent health”. Dr Awan said, “When they go to London, their health is worth watching. The nation is confronted with such lairs that half of them are in jail while the rest are ill while the remaining are out of Pakistan”. She emphasised that the accountability of the ‘killers of Model Town’ was still to be conducted.