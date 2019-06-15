Top oligarch leaves Moldova after party cedes power

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHISINAU: An oligarch who leads Moldova´s Democratic Party has left the country after the group ceded power to a new coalition government, but the party on Saturday rejected reports of his “disappearance”. An alliance of pro-Russian and pro-European lawmakers this week forced the party headed by Vlad Plahotniuc to step aside after a long-running political crisis in the former Soviet republic. “Regarding speculation in the media about the so-called disappearance of the head of the Democratic Party... Plahotniuc has left the country for a few days to be with his family,” the party´s press service said in a statement. Maia Sandu, the head of the coalition government, said Saturday Plahotniuc would be “answerable before the law” and accused him of various crimes including usurping power. The pro-Russian Socialist Party and pro-European ACUM agreed last weekend to work together in government, despite different views in many areas, to end the oligarch´s influence. Lawmakers from the coalition — which was backed in the power stand-off by the EU, US and Russia — said Moldova was “wallowing in corruption” and “captive” to oligarchs. One of the poorest nations in Europe, Moldova was part of Romania before it became a Soviet republic and later independent. It contains a Russian-backed breakaway region called Transnistria.
CHISINAU: An oligarch who leads Moldova´s Democratic Party has left the country after the group ceded power to a new coalition government, but the party on Saturday rejected reports of his “disappearance”. An alliance of pro-Russian and pro-European lawmakers this week forced the party headed by Vlad Plahotniuc to step aside after a long-running political crisis in the former Soviet republic. “Regarding speculation in the media about the so-called disappearance of the head of the Democratic Party... Plahotniuc has left the country for a few days to be with his family,” the party´s press service said in a statement. Maia Sandu, the head of the coalition government, said Saturday Plahotniuc would be “answerable before the law” and accused him of various crimes including usurping power. The pro-Russian Socialist Party and pro-European ACUM agreed last weekend to work together in government, despite different views in many areas, to end the oligarch´s influence. Lawmakers from the coalition — which was backed in the power stand-off by the EU, US and Russia — said Moldova was “wallowing in corruption” and “captive” to oligarchs. One of the poorest nations in Europe, Moldova was part of Romania before it became a Soviet republic and later independent. It contains a Russian-backed breakaway region called Transnistria.