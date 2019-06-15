Journalists resign after pro-Russia MP buys Ukraine channel

KIEV: A Ukrainian MP with ties to Russia has bought a national Ukrainian news channel, prompting a round of resignations from journalists who fear his ownership will mean coverage influenced by Moscow.

Taras Kozak of the pro-Moscow party "Opposition Platform" already owned two national TV stations before he took over the channel ZIK this week.

Kozak is a close ally of politician Viktor Medvedchuk, a controversial figure in Ukraine because of his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin while Kiev is fighting a Moscow-backed separatist war.

Journalist Roman Nedzelskiy, one of five journalists to resign from the channel along with its CEO, said Medvedchuk now essentially controls ZIK.

"Tomorrow I will be on the air with the last broadcast of the weekly show ‘Details’ and then I will start looking for a job," he said on Facebook late on Friday.

"Medvedchuk is an enemy of my country, a murderer of both the past and the future," his colleague Vakhtang Kipiani wrote as he announced his resignation.