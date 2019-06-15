Numbers tilt in India’s favour ahead of Sunday’s clash

MANCHESTER: Sport is now a science and cricket is no exception. It’s the numbers that more often than not suggest which team is the favourite and which team could be found lacking on the field on a particular day.

Going into the much-anticipated Pakistan-India match here at Old Trafford on Sunday, the numbers are stack heavily in favour of Virat Kohli and his in-form team.

It’s not just India’s unbeaten (6-0) World Cup record against Pakistan. Their statistical superiority goes way beyond it.

Since June 2017, when Pakistan thrashed India in the Champions Trophy final, India’s win percentage (71) in ODI cricket is way better than Pakistan’s (39). The Indians have scored more centuries (India 35 to Pakistan 18).

Pakistan’s catch success is 74 per cent as compared to India’s 81 per cent. In the bowling department, Pakistan get milked for 5.23 runs per over against India’s 5.07.

Things weren’t always like that in the past.

Back in the eighties, Pakistan were the dominant team and seldom lost to India.

Ask Zaheer Abbas and the former Pakistan captain will tell you that Pakistan are capable of reviving that spirit on Sunday.

“My message to Pakistan is just go out and play fearless cricket. Play your natural game like you played against India in the Champions Trophy final. Don’t be scared of losing. If you give your best shot, you can win tomorrow,” he said.