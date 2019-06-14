Qul of Justice Zia Mirza’s wife today

LAHORE: The Qul of Mrs Fazal Zia, wife of Justice (R) Zia Mahmood Mirza, who passed away on June 14, will be held today (Saturday) at her residence 162 Scotch Corner, Upper Mall Scheme, Lahore (near Quran Academy) after Asr prayers (between 5pm-6.30pm). She is survived by three children -- Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Professor Iram Zia and senior journalist Farah Zia.