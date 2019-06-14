close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 15, 2019

Qul of Justice Zia Mirza’s wife today

Lahore

 
June 15, 2019

LAHORE: The Qul of Mrs Fazal Zia, wife of Justice (R) Zia Mahmood Mirza, who passed away on June 14, will be held today (Saturday) at her residence 162 Scotch Corner, Upper Mall Scheme, Lahore (near Quran Academy) after Asr prayers (between 5pm-6.30pm). She is survived by three children -- Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Professor Iram Zia and senior journalist Farah Zia.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore