‘Killers of three brothers to be brought to justice soon’

NOWSHERA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan range, Mohammad Ali Khan Gandapur Friday said that one of the three accused involved in murder of three brothers in Charsadda had been arrested and the remaining two would also be brought to justice soon.

He was talking to media person after inaugurating the District Complaint Office at Nowshera Kalan Police Station. The district complaint office was set up on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.