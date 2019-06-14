close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

‘Killers of three brothers to be brought to justice soon’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

NOWSHERA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan range, Mohammad Ali Khan Gandapur Friday said that one of the three accused involved in murder of three brothers in Charsadda had been arrested and the remaining two would also be brought to justice soon.

He was talking to media person after inaugurating the District Complaint Office at Nowshera Kalan Police Station. The district complaint office was set up on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan